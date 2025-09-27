Treasury Dept. Counsel: YouTubers to Get Tax Breaks

Content creators, including YouTubers and podcasters, will be additional beneficiaries of President Donald Trump’s budget bill, according to Joe Lavorgna, counselor to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Appearing on "Breitbart News Saturday," Lavorgna said that Trump’s tax breaks will reach Americans who aren’t aware of them yet.

"I remember I was not working for Secretary Bessent at that point, and I remember people telling there’s no way that can get done, and so I wouldn’t bet against the president, and sure enough, he signed it on July 4," Lavorgna told the outlet. "And the reason for that is, I don’t think people realize how hard the Treasury, the IRS in particular, is working now to institute these guidelines."

"How’s it going to work? Who’s eligible for it? I mean, there’s a tremendous amount of work that people don’t see, that people need to put in to get this done," he added, clarifying that the president was aware he had every incentive to get his bill passed so that Americans would begin to see the financial benefits.

Lavorgna said that while the "no tax on tips" campaign got a lot of press coverage, most people aren’t aware that content creators in new mediums will see benefits of their own. "The administration, you know, we’re going to include content providers. They’re going to get a well-deserved tax break. So that’s going to be like YouTubers and podcasters and other sorts of digital content creators. They’re going to qualify for this," he said, explaining that it is "not just a hard-working waiter, waitress, bartender, etc."

Critics of the talking point note that because most revenue from digital content creators on YouTube comes from subscription or advertising; the voluntary payments, or tips, is most typically found on platforms such as Twitch and Only Fans, the latter of which is primary known for streaming sexually explicit content.

"It’s people who are in 21st century industry. So, we believe [they should] also take advantage of this important tax break," he said, adding further perspective on the bill.