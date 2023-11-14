×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: youtube | disclosure | ai | videos | mandates | posts | creators

YouTube Mandates Disclosure of AI-Generated Videos

By    |   Tuesday, 14 November 2023 09:46 PM EST

YouTube, the video-sharing platform under Alphabet's Google, is set to implement new policies requiring creators to disclose the use of manipulated or synthetic content, particularly content created using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, the Los Angeles Times reported.

This move comes as part of YouTube's effort to address concerns related to the spread of misinformation, especially in sensitive areas like elections, ongoing conflicts, public health crises, and discussions involving public officials.

Starting in the new year, video creators must reveal when they have integrated AI-generated content into their posts.

This includes content that "realistically depicts an event that never happened" or portrays individuals "saying or doing something they didn't actually do," reported The Hill.

YouTube emphasized that creators who consistently fail to disclose this information may face consequences such as content removal, suspension from the YouTube Partner Program, or other penalties, the company said in a news release on Tuesday.

YouTube's Vice Presidents of Product Management, Jennifer Flannery O'Connor and Emily Moxley, explained in a company blog post that the disclosure requirement is especially crucial for content discussing sensitive topics. To facilitate compliance, creators must select an option to display YouTube's new warning label in the video's description panel when content is digitally manipulated or generated. For content addressing sensitive subjects, YouTube will prominently display a label on the video player.

To ensure understanding among creators, YouTube intends to collaborate with them before the policy takes effect and is developing tools to detect violations. The company commits to automatically labeling content generated using its AI tools.

The pressure on Google, as the parent company of YouTube, to handle AI responsibly is growing. Kent Walker, Google's president of legal affairs, outlined the "AI Opportunity Agenda" in a blog post, emphasizing the importance of balancing responsibility with the optimistic potential of AI technology.

"Responsibility and opportunity are two sides of the same coin," Walker said in an interview. "It's important that even as we focus on the responsibility side of the narrative that we not lose the excitement or the optimism around what this technology will be able to do for people around the world."

Given the challenges user-generated media services face in curbing misinformation, both Google and YouTube have been working to address concerns. In September, Google announced requirements for "prominent" disclosures on AI-generated election ads. YouTube's community guidelines, which already prohibit digitally manipulated content posing a severe risk of public harm, apply universally to all uploaded video content.

In addition to the generative AI disclosures, YouTube plans to introduce a process allowing individuals to request the removal of AI-generated or synthetic content simulating identifiable persons. This also applies to music partners, who can request the removal of AI-generated music content mimicking an artist's voice.

However, not all content subject to removal requests will be automatically taken down; YouTube will consider various factors, such as whether the content involves parody or satire or whether the requester cannot be uniquely identified.

Jim Thomas | editorial.thomas@newsmax.com

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
YouTube, the video-sharing platform under Alphabet's Google, is set to implement new policies requiring creators to disclose the use of manipulated or synthetic content, particularly content created using artificial intelligence (AI) tools.
youtube, disclosure, ai, videos, mandates, posts, creators, media, google, content
492
2023-46-14
Tuesday, 14 November 2023 09:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved