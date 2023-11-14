YouTube Mandates Disclosure of AI-Generated Videos

YouTube, the video-sharing platform under Alphabet's Google, is set to implement new policies requiring creators to disclose the use of manipulated or synthetic content, particularly content created using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, the Los Angeles Times reported.

This move comes as part of YouTube's effort to address concerns related to the spread of misinformation, especially in sensitive areas like elections, ongoing conflicts, public health crises, and discussions involving public officials.

Starting in the new year, video creators must reveal when they have integrated AI-generated content into their posts.

This includes content that "realistically depicts an event that never happened" or portrays individuals "saying or doing something they didn't actually do," reported The Hill.

YouTube emphasized that creators who consistently fail to disclose this information may face consequences such as content removal, suspension from the YouTube Partner Program, or other penalties, the company said in a news release on Tuesday.

YouTube's Vice Presidents of Product Management, Jennifer Flannery O'Connor and Emily Moxley, explained in a company blog post that the disclosure requirement is especially crucial for content discussing sensitive topics. To facilitate compliance, creators must select an option to display YouTube's new warning label in the video's description panel when content is digitally manipulated or generated. For content addressing sensitive subjects, YouTube will prominently display a label on the video player.

To ensure understanding among creators, YouTube intends to collaborate with them before the policy takes effect and is developing tools to detect violations. The company commits to automatically labeling content generated using its AI tools.

The pressure on Google, as the parent company of YouTube, to handle AI responsibly is growing. Kent Walker, Google's president of legal affairs, outlined the "AI Opportunity Agenda" in a blog post, emphasizing the importance of balancing responsibility with the optimistic potential of AI technology.

"Responsibility and opportunity are two sides of the same coin," Walker said in an interview. "It's important that even as we focus on the responsibility side of the narrative that we not lose the excitement or the optimism around what this technology will be able to do for people around the world."

Given the challenges user-generated media services face in curbing misinformation, both Google and YouTube have been working to address concerns. In September, Google announced requirements for "prominent" disclosures on AI-generated election ads. YouTube's community guidelines, which already prohibit digitally manipulated content posing a severe risk of public harm, apply universally to all uploaded video content.

In addition to the generative AI disclosures, YouTube plans to introduce a process allowing individuals to request the removal of AI-generated or synthetic content simulating identifiable persons. This also applies to music partners, who can request the removal of AI-generated music content mimicking an artist's voice.

However, not all content subject to removal requests will be automatically taken down; YouTube will consider various factors, such as whether the content involves parody or satire or whether the requester cannot be uniquely identified.