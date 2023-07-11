Va. Gov. Youngkin Announces Push for Early Voting

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced an initiative to encourage constituents to use early voting and vote-by-mail ballots to prevent Republicans from entering the commonwealth's upcoming elections "down thousands of votes."

"We're making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family, and to take us to the next level, I need your early vote this year," Youngkin said in a video to promote an online portal, "Secure Your Vote Virginia," reported the Washington Examiner. "We can't go into the elections down thousands of votes. And you can secure your vote before Election Day."

The website shows Republican voters how to sign up for Virginia's absentee ballot list, as well as when and where they vote early, along with other relevant information.

"Republicans [have] got to stop sitting on the sidelines and allowing the Democrats to do a better job of voting early," Youngkin told Fox News on Tuesday. "I'm tired of us going into elections down thousands of votes. And so SecureYourVoteVirginia.com provides an easy way to make a plan to vote early, to get on the permanent absentee ballot, [or] to vote early by mail."

Republicans have shifted to embracing other methods of casting ballots, coming after several GOP leaders, including former President Donald Trump, discouraged early voting and using mail-in ballots in the 2022 and 2020 elections.

The Republican National Committee in June unveiled its "Bank Your Vote" campaign to raise voters' awareness of ways they can vote early.

Virginia's upcoming elections for 2023 will include seats in the Senate and House. Republicans hold a 52-48 majority in the House, with Democrats holding a 22-18 Senate majority.

Republicans regained control of the House in 2021 after Youngkin's win came from his campaign's focus on education. The party also won the races for lieutenant governor and attorney general that year.

Youngkin's 19 endorsed candidates won in GOP primaries in June, and he hopes to follow those wins into November's general election.