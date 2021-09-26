GOP Now Leads in All Three Virginia Races

For the first time since he became the Republican nominee for governor of Virginia this summer, Glenn Youngkin has taken the lead in a statewide poll.

Even more surprising was that the same poll showed Youngkin ticketmates for lieutenant governor and state attorney general both running ahead of their Democratic opponents.

According to a just-completed Research America Poll conducted for Mary Washington University, former Carlysle Group CEO and first-time candidate Youngkin leads Democratic opponent and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe by 48 to 43 percent among likely voters statewide.

The same poll showed GOP lieutenant governor nominee and former state legislator Winsome Sears lead Democrat Hala Ayala by 47 to 41 percent.

If Sears, a Trump-style conservative and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, were to triumph over State Delegate Ayala, she would be the first Black female lieutenant governor.

But by far, the most stunning results from Research America were in the race for attorney general. Republican State Delegate Jason Miyares, son of Cuban refugees, led Democratic incumbent Mark Herring by 46-to-42 percent statewide, the survey found.

The poll was conducted after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, and as the issues of the southern border and higher taxation to pay for the Administration-backed infrastructure measure were getting increased attention.

“Every time McAuliffe shouts ‘Trump!’,” Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) President Grover Norquist told Newsmax, “Youngkin should simply yell back ‘Taxes!’”

