YouGov Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 2 Points

Former President Donald Trump has a 2-point edge over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, according to the results of a new poll.

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll found Trump leading Biden 44% to 42%, with 9% of respondents unsure and 5% not planning to vote in the next presidential election.

Asked if Biden's age affects his fitness for the presidency, 80% said it was a problem, while 66% said Trump's criminal charges are a problem affecting his fitness.

Voters were largely split on whether Biden's age or Trump's criminal charges were a bigger problem: 42% said Trump's criminal charges were the bigger problem, while 41% cited Biden's age. Only 8% said neither issue was a problem and 9% said they weren't sure.

As Biden approaches his 81st birthday next week, his advanced age remains a top concern among voters, including those within his own party: 70% of Democrats, 95% of Republicans and 85% of independents said Biden's age is a problem.

Asked about Trump's criminal charges, just 40% of Republicans said they would pose a problem, versus 91% of Democrats and 68% of independents.

Six in 10 of those surveyed said Biden is not fit to serve another term as president. Respondents were more divided on whether Trump is fit to serve another White House term, with 49% saying he isn't and 38% saying he is.

Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 54% said they would vote for Trump to be the 2024 GOP nominee; 15% said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and 10% said former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

The poll was conducted Nov. 9-13 and surveyed 1,584 U.S. adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Other recent polls have come up with similar results. A Stack Data Strategy poll released Monday found that, if the election were held today, Trump would beat Biden 292 to 246 in the Electoral College, despite Biden winning the popular vote 49% to 48%.

David Axelrod, a Democrat strategist and former Barack Obama adviser, made waves this week, telling Biden to "get out or get going" with his 2024 reelection bid because the "stakes are so high," with Trump as the predicted Republican nominee.