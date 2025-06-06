YouGov Poll: Republicans Side With Trump in Feud With Musk

Although a YouGov poll released Friday showed more Americans favor President Donald Trump than Elon Musk in their public spat, the majority of respondents said they don't favor either one.

The poll of 3,812 U.S. adults taken Thursday found that 28% said they sided with Trump, 11% sided with Musk, and 52% responded neither. The margin of error was not included in the poll results.

Among Republicans, 71% said they sided with Trump against 6% for Musk, with 12% responding neither, and 11% not sure. But 80% of Democrats responded neither, with 11% siding with Musk, 4% with Trump, and 6% not sure. Among independents, 59% responded neither, with 18% siding with Trump, 8% with Musk, and 16% not sure.

Musk's term as a special government employee in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency ended last week, and he has since ramped up objections to the reconciliation budget bill that narrowly passed the House and is being considered by the Senate.

Musk criticized the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the signature legislation of Trump's second term, for adding trillions to the federal deficit, not cutting enough spending, as well as phasing out by 2026 the tax credit of up to $7,500 given to buyers of electric vehicles, which could be crucial to the success of Musk's Tesla.

There have reportedly been some signs of a detente between Trump and Musk, with Trump saying Thursday that "it's OK" when asked about the war of words that flared between them.

Musk also appeared open to easing the tension Thursday night, after billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman posted on X, which Musk owns: "I support @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk and they should make peace for the benefit of our great country."

"You're not wrong," Musk replied.