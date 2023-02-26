×
Yoko Ono Leaves Manhattan Apartment She Shared With Lennon

yoko ono

Yoko Ono (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 26 February 2023 09:34 PM EST

Yoko Ono, who turned 90 last week, has decided to permanently leave her exclusive Manhattan Dakota building that she called home for five decades and outside of which her late husband John Lennon was shot dead in 1980, the Daily Mail reported on Sunday.

Although Ono left her Manhattan apartment during the coronavirus pandemic and moved out to her 600-acre farm near Franklin, New York, which she and Lennon purchased in 1978, the Daily Mail reported that she is relocating to her rural property full time and has no intention of returning to the Manhattan apartment she once shared with Lennon. 

However, Ono apparently has no plans to sell the apartment in Manhattan.

She has been forced to step back from public life due to her ill health in recent years, although no details of her condition have been shared by the family.

In the past few years, Ono has made just a handful of public appearances. And in November 2020, it was revealed that she had handed over her business interests, mainly the management of Lennon's $800 million fortune, to their son, Sean. 

Last week for her birthday, Ono reportedly held a gathering at her farm of her closest friends and family, including Sean and his girlfriend Charlotte. 

In previous years, Ono had reserved spaces for large birthday celebrations at restaurants in New York City.

Newsfront
