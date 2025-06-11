WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ymca | gender | discrimination | investigation

YMCA Probe Sought Over Gender-Based Discrimination

By    |   Wednesday, 11 June 2025 04:28 PM EDT

A conservative parents group is pressing the Trump administration to investigate the YMCA over "unlawful gender-based discrimination in its programs and policies."

In a letter sent Tuesday to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner, and Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, American Parents Coalition said the YMCA "has promulgated multiple initiatives that explicitly disfavor and exclude individuals based on their biological sex" and is violating Title IX, as it receives over $600 million in government grants.

The group cited one instance in which a minor biological male who identifies as female was bunking with minor girls at a Minnesota YMCA camp.

"Another local YMCA in New Jersey also follows YMCA's radical gender policies, permitting access to locker rooms and bathrooms according to gender identity, not biological sex," it said.

The YMCA last week removed several web pages outlining policies that allow boys who identify as girls to access female cabins, showers and locker rooms, according to the Daily Caller Foundation.

