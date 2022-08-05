Chlorine Gas Leak at YMCA Hospitalizes 20

Fire officials in Reading, Pennsylvania, said 81 people were evacuated from a YMCA on Friday due to a chlorine gas leak, with 20 taken to the hospital, CBS' Philly 3 reported.

Among the 81 evacuated to nearby buildings were over 50 children and about 15 staff members, according to Berks Weekly.

In total, 21 people were injured, all of whom are expected to recover. The leak is thought to have stemmed from two YMCA staff members mixing the wrong chemicals in the first-floor pool area.

"What we found when we got here, from the hazmat side, was a chemical reaction going on in the sub-room below the pool, where they mix the pool chemicals to keep the pool water safe for folks to swim in," Tom Kemery, deputy chief of the Reading Fire Department, told ABC's WPVI-TV 6.

First responders were dispatched at around 3 p.m. Eastern time to the YMCA at 631 Washington St. After using fans to clear the building, people were allowed back in at around 5 p.m.

"The mayor has been made aware and shares the concern of everyone's well-being. He is glad to know no one's life is at high risk and is praying for a soon resolution of the situation," a statement from city officials read, according to Berks Weekly.

''In addition, he is in constant communication with our Emergency Management Services Department and has placed a call to YMCA's CEO to extend the City's assistance in addition to the EMS and Fire services.''