American Parents Coalition to Feds: Probe YMCA

The American Parents Coalition wants Congress to investigate the YMCA's use of $600 million in annual federal funds "to support policies that endanger children, disregard potential rights, and violate federal law," the Daily Signal reported.

The conservative group last month pressed the Trump administration with a similar request, but this time directed its appeal to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

"Earlier this month, I filed a Title IX complaint with the Departments of Education, Health and Human Services, and Housing and Urban Development outlining how YMCA affiliates across the country are allowing biological males in girls' locker rooms, bathrooms, and overnight cabins," American Parents Coalition Executive Director Alleigh Marre said in a letter to Greene on Monday.

"In many cases, parents are not informed. These practices stem from national directives issued by YMCA USA that promote and facilitate radical gender ideology over the legal and ethical obligation to protect minors.

"The YMCA receives more than $600 million in federal grants annually and is therefore subject to Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex. Its policy recommendations and guidance, which disregard biological sex in the administration of intimate facilities, place girls in vulnerable situations and raise serious questions about compliance with federal law."