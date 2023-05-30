After Drone Attack on Moscow, Wagner Boss Tells Russia's Military Leaders 'Let Your Houses Burn'

The boss of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, sharply criticized Russian military leaders over a drone attack in Moscow on Tuesday.

In a rant against the Russian Defense Ministry, Prigozhin asked, "Why the f--k are you allowing these drones to fly to Moscow?"

"Let your houses burn," Prigozhin continued. "And what should ordinary people do when drones with explosives crash into their windows? So as a citizen, I am deeply outraged that these scum sit quietly with their a---holes smeared with expensive creams. And that's why I think the people have every right to ask them these questions, these bastards. … But I have already warned about this many times, but no one wants to listen. Because I'm angry and I upset bureaucrats who have a great life."

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that it had shot down five drones and used signal jamming to send some more off course. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's air defense system "worked well."

Peskov blamed Ukraine for the attack, arguing that it was evidence that Russia should continue its war there. He also said that "it is, of course, obvious that this is an attack by the Kyiv regime. And this must be absolutely clearly understood."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country's air defense system "worked in a satisfactory way" and accused Ukraine of engagement in terrorism.

Ukraine has denied any direct involvement in the drone attack on Moscow.