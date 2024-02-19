US Military Attacks Underwater Houthi Drone

A statement from United States Central Command says that the U.S. military on Sunday hit an underwater drone launched by Houthi rebels.

"Between the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Sanaa time)," the agency said in a statement, on "Feb. 17, CENTCOM successfully conducted five self-defense strikes against three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, one unmanned underwater vessel (UUV), and one unmanned surface vessel (USV) in Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. This is the first observed Houthi employment of a UUV since attacks began in Oct. 23."

A statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces, according to The Hill, said its militants carried out a "special military operation" to strike the British ship Rubymar with several missiles and that "during the operation, care was taken to ensure the safe evacuation of the ship's crew."

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations confirmed Sunday's incident, stating, "Military authorities report crew have abandoned the vessel. Vessel at anchor and all crew are safe. Military authorities remain on scene to provide assistance."

On Monday, the organization reported additional attacks on another ship, but it seems that the boat is still continuing its journey.

The statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces noted that the attacks would continue and stem from "American-British aggression" and in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Notably, CENTCOM went on to note that on Sunday it "identified the anti-ship cruise missiles, unmanned underwater vessel, and the unmanned surface vessel in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region. These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels."