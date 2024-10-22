Yelp Pauses Reviews For Pa. McDonald's Where Trump Worked

Review platform Yelp paused reviews for the Pennsylvania McDonald's where former President Donald Trump worked as a fry cooker on Sunday.

The site posted an announcement saying, "This business recently received increased public attention, which often means people come to this page to post their views on the news. While we don't take a stand one way or the other when it comes to this incident, we've temporarily disabled the posting of content to this page as we work to investigate whether the content you see here reflects actual consumer experiences rather than the recent events."

It concluded, "If you're here to leave a review based on a first-hand experience with the business, please check back at a later date."

Several Yelpers posted fake one-star reviews with comments like, "Stay away from this location. It closed its doors for a fake political photo op. The political photo op featured a convicted felon that has a massive amount of debt."

Another wrote, "There was a giant orange rat in the kitchen. The operator let it in to roam around and even posted pictures of it. Pretty weird."

Others gave it 5-star reviews. One person wrote, "The best McDonalds I've ever been to in 47 years. The older employee was extremely nice. Make McDonalds Great Again! Bring back the Dollar Menu!"

Another said, "This business is being review bombed, over politics, by a bunch of hateful fools that have never been to the restaurant."

Trump's brief McDonald's stint came after Vice President Kamala Harris said she'd worked at a California McDonald's during college in the 1980s. McDonald's has not verified her employment, but it did release a statement saying, "McDonald's does not endorse candidates for elected office, and that remains true in this race for the next President. We are not red or blue — we are golden."