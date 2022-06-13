Yellowstone Entrances Temporarily Closed Over Flooding, Rockslides

The National Park Service announced Monday that all Yellowstone National Park entrances would be closed temporarily due to record flooding, rockslides and other hazardous conditions.

"Effective immediately, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park are temporarily CLOSED due to substantial flooding, rockslides, and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall and flooding," the park service wrote.

The post also detailed that "no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into the park until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads and bridges and other facilities" in the north, northeast, west, south and east entrances.

The news comes after several locations around the 2 million-acre park recorded more than 2 inches of rain in 24 hours over the weekend, Axios reported.

The substantial rainfall is believed to be associated with an atmospheric river event that hit the Pacific Northwest before moving eastward.

"Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides, and other issues," Cam Sholly, Yellowstone's superintendent, said in a statement.

"Due to predictions of higher flood levels in areas of the park's southern loop, in addition to concerns with water and wastewater systems, we will begin to move visitors in the southern loop out of the park later today in coordination with our in-park business partners," he added.