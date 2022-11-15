×
Tags: yellen | biden | musk | probe

Yellen Contradicts Biden: 'No Basis' to Probe Elon Musk's Purchase of Twitter

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 November 2022 12:44 PM EST

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she doesn't see any basis for launching an investigation of Elon Musk's Twitter purchase, according to CBS News.

Her comments came after President Joe Biden said last Wednesday he thinks Musk's relationships with other countries was worthy of being looked at.

Biden was asked at a news conference whether he thought Musk was a threat to national security and if his acquisition of Twitter with help from a Saudi Arabian conglomerate should be investigated by the U.S. government, Reuters reported.

"I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at," Biden said.

"Whether he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting they're worth being looked at."

However, in an interview with CBS News, Yellen said a probe is unlikely to happen.

"Well, I'm not sure precisely what [the president] had in mind, but we are — we have really no basis — to the best of my knowledge — to examine his finances of his company. I'm not aware of concerns that would cause us to [investigate]," Yellen said.

Pressed to clarify whether she has any concerns about the Twitter purchase, Yellen said, "I don't think we have the basis to launch some investigation."

