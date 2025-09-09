Israel US Amb. Slams Dem Sens' Ethnic Cleansing Charge

Israel's ambassador to the U.S. on Tuesday pushed back against claims by two Democrat senators that the Jewish state is involved in the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

Yechiel Leiter said the claims by Sens. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Jeff Merkley of Oregon were "false and dangerous." Van Hollen and Merkley reportedly said Friday they reached the conclusion following a seven-day trip through the region last month. They believe Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip following Iran-backed Hamas' terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, is an effort to remove an ethnic or religious group from a territory through force or intimidation.

"The charge of 'ethnic cleansing' against Israel is false and dangerous," Leiter said in a statement to The Hill. "It is not a legal definition but a political label, used to inflame tensions, spread hate, and fuel antisemitism.

"Israel does not deport Palestinians because of their identity. Israel has, rather, temporarily removed non-combatant populations from war zones in order to guarantee their safety."

There is no legal definition for ethnic cleansing under international law. Acts constituting ethnic cleansing are typically prosecuted as crimes against humanity, war crimes, or — in cases where there is intent to destroy a group in whole or in part — genocide, according to the United Nations.

Leiter said the use of terms like "ethnic cleansing" was creating a false narrative that "incites rather than informs."

"This war is against Hamas, the group that carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust," he said. "It is not a war against the people of Gaza. The goal is to defend Israel's borders and restore security for our people.

"The only ideology of ethnic cleansing in Gaza is Hamas', which seeks to destroy Israel at every turn and at any cost. The destruction of Israel is the first principle of the charter that guides them, and murder, mayhem, and terror is their MO."

Leiter said stability in the region is dependent on Hamas releasing the remaining 48 hostages held in Gaza, about 20 of whom are considered alive, "Hamas' defeat and dismemberment, and freedom for everyone from Hamas' reign of terror."

"That is how this war, that was forced upon us, must end," he said.

Leiter did not respond to Van Hollen and Merkley's charges of a slow-motion ethnic cleansing in the West Bank. Merkley criticized the Israeli government for undertaking a collective campaign "designed to drive Palestinians out of the West Bank," according to The Hill.