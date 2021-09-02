Yankees' Double-A Team Stadium Flooded by Ida

The New Jersey field where the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees plays was completely flooded after the remnants of Hurricane Ida plowed through the region, video from the stadium showed Thursday.

TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. — home to the Somerset Patriots — was a muddy lake even as the flooding was expected to continue to rise through Thursday afternoon, NJ.com reported.

Some of the bleachers and parking lot were also flooded, Patch.com reported.

TD Bank Ballpark is located more than half a mile away from the Raritan River.

Somerset County officials warned that waters in Manville and Bound Brook were expected to crest at record heights that have not been seen since Hurricane Floyd, Patch.com reported.

"All residents are asked to stay away from these areas," the county advised.

The team’s president and general manager Patrick McVerry told Patch.com the ballpark was ''flooded like much of the surrounding area.''

''We are in the process of evaluating to what extent the damage caused," he told the news outlet. "In the meantime, we are thinking about all our neighbors dealing with flooding of their homes and businesses and hope everybody is safe."

According to the National Weather Service, parts of Somerset County got over 8 inches of rain — almost two months of rain in just a few hours on Wednesday, NJ.com reported.

The ball field was already in the midst of major renovations as part of its new partnership with the New York Yankees, Patch.com reported.

The plans included adding new buildings to house batting cages, fitness equipment, and storage needs to meet the requirements of Major League Baseball for all of its minor league facilities.

The Raritan River in Bound Brook was at 41.8 feet high and was expected to rise to 43 feet by Thursday afternoon, Patch.com reported. The river in Manville had already exceeded record height at 27.66 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It’s not the ballpark’s first flooding.

In September 1999, when Hurricane Floyd swept through the area, the ballpark’s field was under 6 feet of water, NJ.com reported.