Yale to Return 'Israeli' to Renamed Couscous Dish

Yale University will reinstate the word "Israeli" to the name of a popular couscous dish served in the school's dining hall after it was quietly removed, Newsweek reported.

The school has for years served a dish called "Israeli Couscous Salad with Spinach and Tomatoes," which was recently renamed to "Couscous Salad with Spinach and Tomatoes," a move that a Yale spokesperson attributed to a dedication to "authenticity" that mistakenly caused the word "Israeli" to be removed.

"Authenticity of the food and naming of the recipes have been a concern brought to us by students in the past," the spokesperson told Newsweek in a statement. "There were times that they felt our food did not 'authentically' represent the country or ethnicity referenced in the name."

The statement continued: "To that end, our team made the decision to remove names of countries and ethnicities from recipes … In this case, Israeli Couscous is indeed an actual ingredient and is explicitly listed on the ingredient list. Considering it is the main ingredient, it is appropriate to remain in the title, and we will correct this oversight."

Israeli couscous is different from other forms of couscous, according to Tasting Table, which says that Israeli couscous is larger and has a more toasted flavor than couscous from other regions.