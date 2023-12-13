×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: yale university | couscous | israel

Yale to Return 'Israeli' to Renamed Couscous Dish

By    |   Wednesday, 13 December 2023 01:21 PM EST

Yale University will reinstate the word "Israeli" to the name of a popular couscous dish served in the school's dining hall after it was quietly removed, Newsweek reported.

The school has for years served a dish called "Israeli Couscous Salad with Spinach and Tomatoes," which was recently renamed to "Couscous Salad with Spinach and Tomatoes," a move that a Yale spokesperson attributed to a dedication to "authenticity" that mistakenly caused the word "Israeli" to be removed.

"Authenticity of the food and naming of the recipes have been a concern brought to us by students in the past," the spokesperson told Newsweek in a statement. "There were times that they felt our food did not 'authentically' represent the country or ethnicity referenced in the name."

The statement continued: "To that end, our team made the decision to remove names of countries and ethnicities from recipes … In this case, Israeli Couscous is indeed an actual ingredient and is explicitly listed on the ingredient list. Considering it is the main ingredient, it is appropriate to remain in the title, and we will correct this oversight."

Israeli couscous is different from other forms of couscous, according to Tasting Table, which says that Israeli couscous is larger and has a more toasted flavor than couscous from other regions.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Yale University will reinstate the word "Israeli" to the name of a popular couscous dish served in the school's dining hall after it was quietly removed, Newsweek reported.
yale university, couscous, israel
215
2023-21-13
Wednesday, 13 December 2023 01:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved