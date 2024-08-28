WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: xiomara castro | honduras | venezuela | us relations

Diplomatic Row Threatens Honduras-US Extradition Treaty

Wednesday, 28 August 2024 08:24 PM EDT

Honduras vowed Wednesday to withdraw from an extradition treaty with the United States that has been used to imprison drug traffickers, accusing the Biden-Harris administration of meddling in Honduran-Venezuelan relations.

"The interference and interventionism of the United States, as well as its intention to manage the politics of Honduras through its embassy and other representatives, is intolerable," leftist President Xiomara Castro wrote in a post on X.

"They attack, ignore and violate with impunity the principles and practices of international law, which promote respect for the sovereignty and self-determination of peoples, non-intervention and universal peace. Enough."

Castro's government is a staunch ally of Venezuela, which is under pressure from the U.S. and other countries after the disputed reelection of President Nicolas Maduro.

Castro said she asked Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina to "denounce" the country's extradition treaty with the United States. Under international law, a denunciation is a unilateral act by a party seeking to terminate its participation in a treaty.

In a post on X, Reina wrote, "Madam President @XiomaraCastroZ I have proceeded to comply with your order immediately, sending Note No. 111-DGAJTC-2024 through which we officially communicated the denunciation to the US Government of the extradition treaty between Honduras and the US."

Reina added a copy of the order in his post.

The extradition agreement is considered a key tool to dismantle a "narco-state" that, according to U.S. authorities, was built in Honduras when Juan Orlando Hernandez was president from 2014-2022.

Fifty Hondurans accused of drug trafficking have been extradited to the United States over the past decade, including Hernandez, who was sentenced in June in New York to 45 years in prison.

The row comes after Laura Dogu, the U.S. ambassador to Honduras, voiced concern about a meeting between Honduran authorities and Venezuelan Defense Minister Gen. Vladimir Padrino Lopez, who is under U.S. sanctions.

Dogu told reporters that she was surprised to see Honduran Defense Minister Jose Manuel Zelaya and the country's military chief sitting next to a "drug trafficker" in Venezuela.

Reina described the ambassador's remarks as a "direct threat to our independence and sovereignty."

Honduran officials visited Venezuela to attend the World Cadet Games sports competition, he noted.

Honduras was one of the few Latin American countries that congratulated Maduro on his disputed reelection on July 28.

© AFP 2024


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Honduras vowed Wednesday to withdraw from an extradition treaty with the United States that has been used to imprison drug traffickers, accusing the Biden-Harris administration of meddling in Honduran-Venezuelan relations.
xiomara castro, honduras, venezuela, us relations
382
2024-24-28
Wednesday, 28 August 2024 08:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved