Biden Calls Chinese President Xi a Dictator

Tuesday, 20 June 2023 08:41 PM EDT

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator, adding that Xi was very embarrassed when a Chinese balloon was blown off course over the U.S. recently.

Biden made the remarks at a fundraiser in California a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Xi in a trip to China that was aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.

Blinken and Xi on Monday agreed to stabilize the intense rivalry between Washington and Beijing so it does not veer into conflict, but failed to produce any major breakthrough during a rare visit to China by the secretary of state.

They did agree to continue diplomatic engagement with more visits by U.S. officials in the coming weeks and months.

Biden himself said on Monday he thought relations between the two countries were on the right path, and he indicated that progress was made during Blinken's trip.

