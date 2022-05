Louisiana women who have abortions will not be subject to murder or other criminal charges after legislators revamped an abortion bill Thursday night.

The controversial bill would have ventured farther against abortion than lawmakers’ efforts in any other state. It would have made women who end their pregnancies subject to criminal homicide prosecutions.

The bill by Republican Rep. Danny McCormick unleashed increasing opposition from traditional supporters of abortion rights and longtime foes of legal abortion. McCormick abruptly ended debate on the bill and returned it to the House calendar after the amendment passed 65-26. The bill appears unlikely for passage unless McCormick decides to attempt to revive it.