X Briefly Suspends Yulia Navalnaya's Account

The social platform X on Tuesday temporarily suspended the account of Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalnaya on Monday released a video in which she accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of killing her husband in a remote prison and alleged that officials' refusal to hand over his body to his mother was part of a cover-up.

A Kremlin spokesperson said dismissed Navalnaya's allegations as "unfounded" and "insolent."

The Guardian reported early Tuesday that Navalnaya's X account showed: "Account suspended."

Several hours later, Navalnaya's X account had been restored. No explanation for the temporary suspension was given.

Semafor reported that the account was back online by 8:30 a.m. ET.

On Telegram, Navalnaya said that her account continued to be "shadow banned." Semafor confirmed that users, via an X search, were unable to find her account directly on the platform.

However, Newsmax confirmed Navalnaya's account appeared via search shortly after 9 a.m. ET.

"I don't care how the killer's press secretary comments on my words," Navalnaya wrote in Russian on X after her account was reactivated. "Give back Alexei's body and let him be buried with dignity, don't stop people from saying goodbye to him.

"And I really ask all journalists who may still ask questions: don't ask about me, ask about Alexei."

Following that comment, the top post on Navalnaya's X account was video of Navalny's mother demanding the return of her son's body.

Navalny, Putin's fiercest foe who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests, died in prison Friday, Russia's prison agency said. He was 47.

President Joe Biden blamed Putin for Navalny's death and warned there could be consequences, saying he was "not surprised" but "outraged" by the opposition leader's passing.

Russian authorities are refusing to hand over the Navalny's body for at least 14 days as they conduct a "chemical examination" to determine the cause of his death.

Navalnaya has suggested her husband might have been killed with a Novichok-style nerve agent.

"They are cowardly and meanly hiding his body, refusing to give it to his mother and lying miserably while waiting for the trace of" poison to disappear, Navalnaya said in her video Monday.

Reuters contributed to this story.