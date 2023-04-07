WWE Apologizes After Auschwitz Shown in WrestleMania Promo

World Wrestling Entertainment has apologized after images of the Auschwitz concentration camp were included in a promotional video for WrestleMania last week.

A video promoting a fight between Dominik Mysterio and his father, Rey Mysterio, includes a clip of Dominik saying, "You think this is a game to me. I served hard time. And I survived."

The video then shows a photo of the concentration camp where more than 1 million people were killed. The Auschwitz Memorial condemned the clip in a statement on Wednesday.

"The fact that [an] Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call 'an editing mistake.' Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz."

WWE later replaced the video with a version that used generic images of barbed wire in later airings and issued an apology through a spokesperson.

"We had no knowledge of what was depicted," the spokesperson told NBC News in a statement. "As soon as we learned, it was removed immediately. We apologize for this error."