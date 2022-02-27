×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: wuhan | wet market | covid | china

NYT: New Research Suggests COVID-19 Originated from Wet Market

NYT: New Research Suggests COVID-19 Originated from Wet Market
Workers wearing protective carry on works next to Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on March 30, 2020. (Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 27 February 2022 07:31 PM

A pair of new research studies suggest COVID-19 was released from a wet market in Wuhan, China, and that "two zoonotic events" led to the virus' infection in humans.

The researchers pointed to an outbreak of cases around the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in late 2019.

"When you look at all of the evidence together, it's an extraordinarily clear picture that the pandemic started at the Huanan market," Michael Worobey, the co-author of both studies, told The New York Times.

In a line of research deemed separate from Worobey's, scientists with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday published a study reporting that two main evolutionary branches of the early COVID-19 models were found at the Huanan Seafood Market.

Worobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona, who claims to have not known of the Chinese study until it was published, says the findings are consistent with those of his and his colleagues' findings.

"The beauty of it is how simply it all adds up now," said Jeremy Kamil, a Louisiana State University virologist who was not involved in the study.

The research conducted at the Arizona university analyzed patterns of the market at the origin of the outbreak, determining the coronavirus had spread into surrounding neighborhoods before jumping across the city. They further determined the outbreak's origins at the market were not mere chance.

"It's very strong statistical evidence that this is no coincidence," Worobey added.

However, according to Moderna's CEO, the notion of a lab leak at the Wuhan Institue of Virology, located 13 miles away by road from the market, remains a "possibility."

In an interview with FOX News, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel was asked about a study published by the Frontiers in Virology, which determined that COVID-19 matches a genetic sequence of DNA patented by Moderna.

He said: "My scientists are looking into those data to see how accurate they are or not. As I've said before, the hypothesis of an escape from a lab by an accident is possible. Humans make mistakes."

"So it is possible that the Wuhan lab in China was working on virus enhancement or gene modification, and then there's an accident where somebody was infected in a lab and then infected family and friends."

He also said a lab leak was "possible" and "scientists are analyzing to know if it's real or not."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A pair of new research studies suggest COVID-19 was released from a wet market in Wuhan, China, and that "two zoonotic events" led to the virus' infection in humans.
wuhan, wet market, covid, china
401
2022-31-27
Sunday, 27 February 2022 07:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved