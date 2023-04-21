Wall Street Journal Poll: Trump Tops DeSantis

More than half — 51% — of likely Republican primary voters now say they support former President Donald Trump in a two-candidate race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, while 38% say they support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a new poll by The Wall Street Journal revealed.

A similar survey by the newspaper in December showed DeSantis leading Trump 52% to 38%.

Highlights from the poll, released Friday:

48% of registered voters say they would vote for DeSantis in a hypothetical race with President Joe Biden, while 45% say they would vote for Biden. Trump trails Biden by 3 points.

53% of likely GOP primary voters say Trump is a stronger leader, compared to 21% for DeSantis; 14% rated them equally.

48% say DeSantis has the right temperament, compared to 28% for Trump; 13% rated them equally.

46% say Trump stands up for what he believes in, compared to 23% for DeSantis; 23% rated them equally.

37% say DeSantis is most conservative, compared to 35% for Trump; 14% rated them equally.

48% of the likely GOP primary voters say they back Trump in a race with a potential field of 12 primary candidates.

24% say they support DeSantis in a full-field race.

5% say they support former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

3% say they back Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

All others had 2% or less.

The poll, conducted April 11-17, surveyed 1,500 registered voters. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points. The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points among the sample of 600 likely Republican primary voters.