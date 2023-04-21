×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: wsj | poll | trump | desantis

Wall Street Journal Poll: Trump Tops DeSantis

By    |   Friday, 21 April 2023 09:41 AM EDT

More than half — 51% — of likely Republican primary voters now say they support former President Donald Trump in a two-candidate race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, while 38% say they support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a new poll by The Wall Street Journal revealed.

A similar survey by the newspaper in December showed DeSantis leading Trump 52% to 38%.

Highlights from the poll, released Friday:

  • 48% of registered voters say they would vote for DeSantis in a hypothetical race with President Joe Biden, while 45% say they would vote for Biden. Trump trails Biden by 3 points.
  • 53% of likely GOP primary voters say Trump is a stronger leader, compared to 21% for DeSantis; 14% rated them equally.
  • 48% say DeSantis has the right temperament, compared to 28% for Trump; 13% rated them equally.
  • 46% say Trump stands up for what he believes in, compared to 23% for DeSantis; 23% rated them equally.
  • 37% say DeSantis is most conservative, compared to 35% for Trump; 14% rated them equally.
  • 48% of the likely GOP primary voters say they back Trump in a race with a potential field of 12  primary candidates.
  • 24% say they support DeSantis in a full-field race.
  • 5% say they support former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
  • 3% say they back Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.
  • All others had 2% or less.

The poll, conducted April 11-17, surveyed 1,500 registered voters. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points. The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points among the sample of 600 likely Republican primary voters. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A full 51% of likely Republican primary voters now say they support former President Donald Trump in a two-candidate race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, while 38% say they support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a new poll by The Wall Street Journal revealed.
wsj, poll, trump, desantis
261
2023-41-21
Friday, 21 April 2023 09:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved