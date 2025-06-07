WSJ Throws Cold Water on UFOs

The Wall Street Journal threw cold water on any idea of the existence of UFOs, reporting that alien lore has been a disinformation campaign designed to hide rumors of the government's advanced technology from the public.

According to The Journal, the Pentagon had commissioned a program to investigate UFO phenomena and found that the Pentagon itself had been running disinformation campaigns to mislead the public on the existence of UFOs.

The publication focused in on Sean Kirkpatrick, who was tasked by a "deputy secretary" in the Department of Defense to be the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office's, AARO's, first director. AARO was formed in 2022 to investigate UFOs.

Kirkpatrick was said to have been given unprecedented access to the DOD's files dating back to 1945.

One anecdote reported by The Journal mentioned how "for decades," Air Force officers were briefed on secret alien projects and told that if they ever spoke out about them, they would be killed.

But this was just a "bizarre hazing ritual," according to the Journal.

"For decades, certain new commanders of the Air Force's most classified programs, as part of their induction briefings, would be handed a piece of paper with a photo of what looked like a flying saucer. The craft was described as an antigravity maneuvering vehicle. The officers were told," The Journal continued, "that the program they were joining, dubbed Yankee Blue, was part of an effort to reverse-engineer the technology on the craft. They were told never to mention it again. Many never learned it was fake. Kirkpatrick found the practice had begun decades before, and appeared to continue still. The defense secretary's office sent a memo out across the service in the spring of 2023 ordering the practice to stop immediately, but the damage was done."