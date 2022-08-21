World Economic Forum: 'Rational Reasons' to Microchip Kids

Implanting tracking chips in one's children is the latest policy the World Economic Forum has rolled out in an apparent attempt to normalize the behavior.

"Should you implant a tracking chip in your child?" a blog post from the WEF asks. "There are solid, rational reasons for it, like safety. Would you actually do it? Is it a bridge too far?"

The organization is suggesting such a phenomenon as an inevitability.

"With the right support, vision and audacity, these transformative technologies — that go beyond augmentation — become possible.

"As scary as chip implants may sound, they form part of a natural evolution that wearables once underwent. Hearing aids or glasses no longer carry a stigma," the blog post adds. "They are accessories and are even considered a fashion item. Likewise, implants will evolve into a commodity."

Critics' concern lies with privacy, civil rights and the concept of human autonomy, and not a "stigma" of a bump under the wrist or the head, according to Reclaim the Net.