Tags: worldeconomicforum | microchip | kids | privacy

World Economic Forum: 'Rational Reasons' to Microchip Kids

hands of doctor and child

(Photo 183199100 © | Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Sunday, 21 August 2022 07:00 PM EDT

Implanting tracking chips in one's children is the latest policy the World Economic Forum has rolled out in an apparent attempt to normalize the behavior.

"Should you implant a tracking chip in your child?" a blog post from the WEF asks. "There are solid, rational reasons for it, like safety. Would you actually do it? Is it a bridge too far?"

The organization is suggesting such a phenomenon as an inevitability.

"With the right support, vision and audacity, these transformative technologies — that go beyond augmentation — become possible.

"As scary as chip implants may sound, they form part of a natural evolution that wearables once underwent. Hearing aids or glasses no longer carry a stigma," the blog post adds. "They are accessories and are even considered a fashion item. Likewise, implants will evolve into a commodity."

Critics' concern lies with privacy, civil rights and the concept of human autonomy, and not a "stigma" of a bump under the wrist or the head, according to Reclaim the Net.

Sunday, 21 August 2022 07:00 PM
