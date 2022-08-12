×
Tags: workers | salaries | jobs | poll

Poll: Over Half of Americans Expect to Earn More in a Year

earning money illustration
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 12 August 2022 09:36 AM EDT

More than half of Americans surveyed — 56% — who work full-time believe they will be earning more money a year from now, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

That’s an increase from the 39% who said the same in April and the highest finding in the poll on that issue since 2010.

Poll results, released Thursday, revealed a lot on the state of mind of Americans in the current economy:

  • 12% of full-time workers say they expect to be earning less a year from now, while 28% expect their salaries to remain the same.
  • 71% of working adults say they have a better chance for career advancement by staying at their current company; 18% say they have a better chance of advancing by working for another company; 11% were undecided.
  • 52% say they are working at a full-time job; 46% say they do not have full-time employment.
  • 55% of Republicans say they are employed full-time; 50% of Democrats say they have full-time jobs; 50% of independents also say they have full-time employment.

The poll, conducted July 26-27, surveyed 1,000 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 12 August 2022 09:36 AM
