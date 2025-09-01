Woody Allen Praises Trump's Acting Skills

Woody Allen praised President Donald Trump, calling him a "very good actor" and "very easy to work with" in an interview on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast on Monday.

The 89-year-old Oscar-winning director, who worked with Trump on his 1998 film "Celebrity," said that on the set, Trump "hit his mark and did everything correctly and had a real flair for show business."

Allen said: "I'm not a Trumper, [but] I'm one of the few people who can say he directed Trump. I directed Trump in a movie."

The director added: "I'm a Democrat. I voted for Kamala Harris. And I take issue with [Trump] on 95% of the things. Maybe 99%."

But he said that Trump was "a pleasure to work with and a very good actor. He was very polite."

Allen added that "I can only judge what I know from directing him in film ... and he was very professional."

The director also said he is surprised that Trump "wanted to go into politics. Politics is nothing but headaches and critical decisions and agony. And this was a guy I used to see at the Knick games, and he liked to play golf and he liked to judge beauty contests.

"And he liked to do things that were enjoyable and relaxing. Why anyone would want to suddenly have to deal with the issues of politics is beyond me. But apparently, he doesn't mind."

Allen added: "I could direct him now if he would let me. If he'd let me direct him now that he's president, I think I could do wonders."