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Tiger Woods in Rollover Car Crash in Fla.

Tiger Woods in Rollover Car Crash in Fla.
(AP)

Friday, 27 March 2026 04:25 PM EDT

Golfing legend Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida on Friday afternoon, ABC News reported, citing the local sheriff's office.

The 50-year-old 15-time major champion's condition was not immediately clear, ABC News said. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters contacted his agent but did not immediately receive a response.

Woods was involved in a serious car crash in February 2021, suffering severe right leg fractures.

His injury history spans more than two decades and includes multiple back microdiscectomies, ACL reconstruction, Achilles tendon ruptures, various spinal procedures, and chronic left knee issues — all of which have significantly limited his competitive schedule in recent years.

Woods had only just returned to action, leading his Jupiter Links Golf Club in a TGL Finals match on Tuesday, his first appearance since missing the cut at the 2024 British Open.

The American had not yet confirmed whether he planned to compete at this year's Masters, which starts on April 9 in Augusta.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Golfing legend Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida on Friday afternoon, ABC News reported, citing the local sheriff's office.The 50-year-old 15-time major champion's condition was not immediately clear, ABC News said. The Martin County Sheriff's Office...
woods, golf, crash, florida
169
2026-25-27
Friday, 27 March 2026 04:25 PM
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