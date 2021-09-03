Bold Group of Afghan Women Protest in Kabul

A small group of female Afghan activists protested the Taliban on Friday in Kabul. The Hill.com reported that the group, called the Women's Political Participation Network, was calling for equal rights for women in the government and society.

The group gathered outside Afghanistan's Finance Ministry, where members of the Taliban were meeting to discuss plans to form a new government.

At one point, it was reported that the women engaged in a scuffle with a Taliban guard. The women chanted and displayed signs calling for laws offering and protecting their rights in the government and society.

One of the protesters held up a sign that read ''A heroic cabinet With the presence of women.''

Though the Taliban have said women will still be able to work and receive an education, women have already been forced out of jobs around the country and encouraged to stay home, according to a report in The Guardian.

Thousands have been attempting to flee Afghanistan as the Taliban have taken over since the withdrawal of U.S. troops. The New York Times reported many of those attempting to flee are women and girls under severe threat of being kidnapped, forced into prostitution, beaten and killed, as they are often prevented from socializing, being out in public alone or attending school.

On Friday, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Fox News, ''There will be no issue about women's rights'' and ''No problem about their education, their work."