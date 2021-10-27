'Humans Were a Mistake': Young Women Choosing Sterilization, Professor Says

More young, activist women are choosing to be sterilized as our nation's emerging adult generation is buying into climate-change propaganda that ''humans were a mistake,'' according to an existential psychologist scholar.

''They're saying that the future isn't a good investment,'' North Dakota State University professor Clay Routledge told Suzy Weiss in a ''Common Sense With Bari Weiss'' blog post titled ''First Comes Love. Then Comes Sterilization: Inside America's Baby Bust. Meet the young women who never want to have kids.''

Routledge added that the psychology of not becoming a parent is deeper than the mere fear of pregnancy or parenting. There are socioeconomic if not climate-science and political forces behind it.

''If there's no future, why would you be anything but hedonistic? Why would you donate to charities? Why would you try to make the world better or care about human progress?'' Routledge continued to Weiss.

Weiss featured a number of young women choosing sexual abstinence, birth control and even sterilization.

''This psychological reversal didn't just happen,'' Weiss wrote. ''It took place inside the hurricane of spiritual, cultural, and environmental forces swirling around us. But the message from this young cohort is clear: Life is already exhausting enough. And the world is broken and burning.

''Who would want to bring new, innocent life into a criminally unequal society situated on a planet with catastrophically rising sea levels?

''The Rapture — sorry, the end — is upon us, and this is no time for onesies.''

These were, generally, the thoughts shared by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in a famed social media video. She is one of the chief progressives promoting the Green New Deal to tax and spend in American government to combat climate change.

''I think it's morally wrong to bring a child into the world,'' Isabel, 28, a self-proclaimed anti-natalist who did not want Weiss to print her last name. ''No matter how good someone has it, they will suffer.''

Isabel, who is from southwest Texas, said she is moving up her plans to be sterilized after the state moved to restrict abortions after the first six weeks since conception.

''I was going to wait until I was 30 to get the procedure done, but, with the Heartbeat Bill in place, I can't take the risk of getting pregnant and not being able to abort,'' she told Weiss.