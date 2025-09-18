Woman Claiming to Be Trump's Wife Arrested at Mar-a-Lago

A woman claiming to be Mrs. Donald Trump was arrested after trying to enter the president's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, according to police.

Christy Renee Kimbrell, 49, was arrested just after noon on Tuesday, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WPTV. She faces a trespassing charge.

Kimbrell has claimed for the last several months that she’s actually "Christy Renee Trump" and recently married the 47th president.

Palm Beach Police Department officials said they received a call Tuesday regarding an "unwanted guest" who planned to drop off a letter to the president.

Upon arrival at Mar-a-Lago, police were told by a Secret Service agent that Kimbrell wanted to meet with the president. Police said they immediately recognized Kimbrell from previous encounters at the resort.

When asked for personal identification, Kimbrell told police she did not have ID but she recently changed her last name from Kimbrell to Trump after she and the president were married.

According to the affidavit, Kimbrell previously was issued a written warning after she called Mar-a-Lago security and the PBPD numerous times on May 16 inquiring how to access the property.

After arriving at Mar-a-Lago on May 18, Kimbrell told police she was named "Christy Trump" and was headed to her home.

On May 20, Kimbrell was dropped off at the Bath and Tennis Club by an Uber driver, according to police. She then told security officers and Secret Service agents that the president had told her to "come back home," the affidavit stated.

At the time, Kimbrell was issued a trespass written warning.

Mar-a-Lago has been designated a federal security zone since July 2024, following Trump's nomination, CBS 13 reported. The U.S. Secret Service, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, and local law enforcement monitor the property’s perimeter. Signs and barricades mark restricted areas.