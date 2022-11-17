Ivy League Princeton to Offer Courses on BDSM, Fetishes

The woke culture appears to be metastasizing at Princeton University.

The Ivy League giant, which charges more than $79,000 a year for tuition, released its spring 2023 course list; it includes courses titled "Black + Queer in Leather: Black Leather/BDSM Material Culture," "FAT: The F-Word and the Public Body" and "Anthropology of Religion: Fetishism and Decolonization."

According to its course description, "Black + Queer in Leather: Black Leather/BDSM Material Culture" will "explore the material culture of this community from three perspectives: Architecture + Location, Visual Artists and Exhibitions, and Black Queer BDSM communities with a significant research focus on finding and presenting new materials." BDSM is defined as a sexual activity involving bondage, dominance, sadism and masochism.

The description does not describe what "presenting new materials" means. The course will be taught by Tiona Nekkia McClodden, an arts fellow.

The reading list includes Jennifer C. Nash's "The Black Body In Ecstasy: Reading Race, Reading Pornography," Mireille Miller-Young's "A Taste for Brown Sugar: Black Women in Pornography" and Ariane Cruz's "The Color of Kink: Black Women, BDSM, and Pornography."

This course is troubling to junior Paul Fletcher, president of the Princeton chapter of The Anscombe Society, an undergraduate organization that promotes traditional views of sex, love and marriage.

"The concern here ... is the university-funded imposition of something potentially harmful and addictive by faculty onto students," Fletcher wrote in an email to The College Fix, which is part of the Student Free Press Association.

Sophomore Julianna Lee, vice president of Princeton's Anscombe Society, wrote to The College Fix that she is "shocked that such a course is being taught at Princeton." Lee added she has never seen the university offer a course dedicated to traditional understandings of sexuality.

"FAT: The F-Word and the Public Body" will "examine the changing history, aesthetics, politics, and meanings of fatness using dance, performance, memoirs, and media texts as case studies. Intersectional dimensions of the fat body are central to the course," its course description said. It will be taught by Judith Hamera, chair of the Lewis Center for the Arts and a professor of dance.

In "Anthropology of Religion: Fetishism and Decolonization," students will "gain the tools to critically intervene in ongoing conversations about race, sexuality, cultural difference, and decolonization by becoming familiar with debates on fetishism in anthropology, critical theory, and Black and queer studies."

It will be taught by Milad Odabaei, a postdoctoral fellow at Princeton's Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Iran and Persian Gulf Studies.