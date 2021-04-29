'Entourage' Creator: HBO Dismissed Hit Show Due to 'PC Culture'

Doug Ellin, creator of the HBO hit show "Entourage," claimed HBO wrote off the series due to what he claims are "waves of righteous PC culture," according to Yahoo News.

The show, which lasted for 8 seasons, received massive praise from critics and scores of Emmy nominations for its portrayal of 21st century Hollywood. Ellin denied the show portrayed women in a bad light and said the show portrayed powerful female characters.

Ellin added "Entourage" was not reflective of his own perspective, but a portrayal of Hollywood at the time. The actions on the show are not ones he condones.

"Nobody says that about 'The Sopranos,' where they murder people, that maybe we should readdress whether murdering people on TV is OK," he noted.

"I don't want to sound obnoxious or that I'm looking at 'Entourage' as high art, but it was a pretty accurate portrayal of how people [acted] at that time in Hollywood," Ellin said.

"At the time, it was an extremely realistic depiction of this town, but what the show was about was friendship and loyalty and family.

"Those are the things that I hope people will take away from it long after the rest quiets down," he concluded. "I think there's an overcorrection that happened, and hopefully we'll get to a place where there's equality for everybody, but there's also room for people to create their art and not be judged so harshly."