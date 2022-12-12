School Treasurer Votes Against Board President Because He's a 'Cis White Male'

A school treasurer in Pennsylvania has refused to vote for the “only cis white male” onto the board to become its next president, although she admits he would do an “excellent job.”

The Upper Moreland School District, in the northern suburbs of Philadelphia, held its school board president election on Dec. 6.

Treasurer Jennifer Solot led the meeting and said it would “send the wrong message” to elect Greg D’Elia over April Stainback, according to the New York Post.

“I believe that Mr. D’Elia would make an excellent president. However, I feel that electing the only cis white male on this board president of this district sends the wrong message to our community: a message that is contrary to what we as a board have been trying to accomplish,” said Solot.

A cisgender person is one who identifies as the gender they were born with.

“Mrs. Stainback has done an exemplary job as president these last few months, and the strength of her performance has earned her my vote tonight,” she added.

Stainback defeated D’Elia, who had previously served as the School Director.

Online reactions to Solot’s commentary were accusations of racism, asking for a petition for her to resign.

Political commentator Joe Rittenhouse wrote on Facebook that Solot’s statement “reflects poorly on the district and the values of public education.”

He branded her comments as a “sexist, racist tirade on camera attacking people on their fitness to be elected school board president based on skin color, sexual orientation, and gender.”

“Shame on Jennifer Solot. Resign,” he added.

Solot’s comments were followed by the new board member Sarah Byrnes, who hesitantly said, “This is very hard to do as the new person on the board,” before casting her vote for Stainback.

Rose Huber also hesitated before voting for Stainback.

D’Elia is an active member of the community. He has lived in the Upper Moreland area for about 15 years and is a father of three, two of whom attend Upper Moreland schools.

His interest in the school board increased after one of his children struggled in class and had a “very bad experience” with the school.

His experience attaining special education resources inspired him to run for office to “improve access to special services for students.”

During his 2019 campaign, he focused on “the importance of education” and the belief that it is “the responsibility for the entire community to educate the next generation.”

D’Elia is a trained mechanical engineer who pledged to use his professional perspective to “gather data to make decisions and most effectively use resources.”