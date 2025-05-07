Witkoff to Brief UN Security Council on Gaza Aid Plan

White House envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to brief the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday on American policy regarding the war in the Gaza Strip and nuclear talks with Tehran, Axios has reported.

A source told Axios that Witkoff was expected to focus at the closed session mainly on Gaza and on a new aid mechanism proposed by Israel and the United States, which they say will enable aid to resume to Palestinians without being controlled by Hamas.

But the U.N. and aid organization operating in Gaza have rejected the plan, saying that it "contravenes fundamental humanitarian principles."

Despite this, the Trump administration is lobbying nations to donate money to the mechanism and for the U.N. to cooperate with it.

Witkoff's briefing to the council will take place a day after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire was reached with the Houthis in Yemen.

In addition, the briefing will take place a few days before the president's trip to the Middle East, where he will also discuss Iran and Gaza at a summit with leaders of the Gulf states.

Witkoff's briefing also comes with Israel threatening a massive operation in Gaza to defeat Hamas if no deal is reached on a ceasefire and the terrorist group releasing the remaining 59 hostages before the end of Trump's trip.

Witkoff will be the most senior U.S. official to brief the Security Council since Trump returned to the White House for his second tern in January.

The Trump administration remains without a permanent ambassador to the U.N. after Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., withdrew her nomination.

Last week, Trump announced that he was nominating Mike Waltz as U.N.ambassador after firing him as national security adviser, according to Axios.

Waltz is expected to have a long confirmation process ahead.