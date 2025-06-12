WATCH TV LIVE

Witkoff: Massive Casualties Possible if Iran Counters Israeli Strike

Thursday, 12 June 2025 05:07 PM EDT

White House envoy Steve Witkoff told a group of Republican senators that Iran could cause massive casualties in retaliation to a potential strike by Israel against its nuclear facilities unless a deal is reached soon, Axios reports.

Witkoff last Thursday met with a group of GOP senators that included Sens. Jim Risch of Idaho, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, John Barrasso of Wyoming, and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska to discuss Iran, sources told Axios, where he said military strikes by Israel are likely if negotiations with Iran fail.

The envoy is set to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday for a sixth round of negotiations over the country's nuclear plans.

Witkoff noted during the meeting that an attack by Iran against Israel could heavily damage the country and overwhelm its defenses, pointing to Iran’s ability to potentially fire hundreds of ballistic missiles in response to any attacks by Israel.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


