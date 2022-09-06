Trump: 'Latest Witch Hunt' Against Me 'Will Fail Miserably' Like Others

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday the latest witch hunt and the weaponizing law enforcement against him is going to "fail miserably" like the rest.

"The fake news mainstream media, Democrats, and RINOs are obsessed with pushing the latest witch hunt against me," Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement posted to Truth Social, blasting the attacks from anti-Trump members of his own political party as Republicans in name only (RINOs).

"All American Patriots know that I always do everything 'by the book' and that this hoax will fail miserably just like the Russia, Russia, Russia scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and all other attempts, perpetrated by the same people, to weaponize law enforcement against the 45th president, me."

Trump's statement ended with a familiar, and now iconic, refrain: "We have to rescue our great country. Make America great again!"

Those remarks echo a post from Sunday night, where Trump wrote the search for a crime to get the former president on ultimately ends on the finding of no wrongdoing.

"So much talk, back and forth, including from my many patriotic 'defenders & supporters,' about our federal government working every seldom (or never used) rule and regulation in order to get and destroy, at any cost, President Donald J. Trump," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Same concepts, anger and radical left maniacs and RINOs who have been working the system of hoaxes and scams ever since I came down the 'golden escalator' in Trump Tower seven years ago.

"They also have the same problem, however — I DID NOTHING WRONG!!!"

Also, Monday night Trump noted the FBI and Justice Department have been meddling in elections since those agencies from the Obama-era attempted to smear Trump's candidacy in the 2016 presidential election.

"Now that the FBI and DOJ have been caught in a massive and determinative election rigging scam, are they going to change the results of the 2020 presidential election? They should!!!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.