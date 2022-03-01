Report: Wisconsin Legislature Should Decertify 2020 Election Results

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature could decertify President Joe Biden's electoral victory in the state and choose to change the results of the popular vote, according to a special investigator's report released on Tuesday, WISN reported.

Michael Gableman, a former state Supreme Court justice who oversaw the Republican-backed review, said, "The Legislature should take a very hard look at the option of decertification of the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election."

However, Gableman told a committee gathering that decertifying the election results would not change who is currently the president of the United States.

Joe Biden won Wisconsin by some 21,000 votes.

Gableman's report harshly criticizes the state's election administrators and argues for dismantling Wisconsin's bipartisan election board and limiting mail voting, Politico reported.

He slammed the state board for how it sent absentee ballots to nursing homes and handled their return during the pandemic, even though that procedure was approved at the time by five of the six commissioners on the bipartisan board.

Republicans, however, have since then argued that the decision was illegal.

Gableman also suggested that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's Center for Tech and Civic Life's $8.8 million grant to Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay constituted election bribery.

Ann Jacobs, the Democratic chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, tweeted during the hearing at which the report was released, "WOW — Gableman goes full in crazy conspiracy theory and demands that Wisconsin 'Decertify' the election."

Gableman also urged a political rather than bipartisan body to certify the state’s electors, writing that certification should not be subject to the "whim of the courts," adding that "in the event of widespread contest, the thumb should be on the scale in favor of withholding certification of electors," Channel 3000 reported.

Jacobs called this "a shocking recommendation," stating on Twitter that "phrased another way — it recommends that the popular vote in Wisconsin be merely advisory. And could/would be overridden by a partisan legislature."

The Republican investigation into the Wisconsin election results has cost taxpayers nearly $700,000, according to WISN.