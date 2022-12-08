IOC Considers Rotating Host Cities for Winter Olympics

The International Olympic Committee said it's open to returning the Winter Olympics to Salt Lake City, Utah, or other cities on a rotating basis.

The IOC refrained from naming the host for the 2030 Winter Olympics this week, which could be down to Salt Lake City and Sapporo, Japan.

Salt Lake City hosted the Olympics in 2002. Sapporo hosted in 1972.

The committee said it would consider rotating the hosts as it examines the impact of climate change on winter sports, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

With the change, Salt Lake City could host the Olympics every 20 to 30 years.

Another proposal geared toward climate change is to require host cities to have an average temperature at or below zero over 10 years. Salt Lake City organizers said they would meet those requirements until at least 2050.

"The rotation actually is an intriguing opportunity because we have everything in place," Fraser Bullock, the CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, told the Tribune.

"We have different economics than a new city that doesn't have venues in place. We have the expertise ... we have competitions all the time."

Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, are set to co-host the 2026 Winter Games.