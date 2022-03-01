×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: winsome sears | virginia | joe biden | energy | keystone pipeline

Winsome Sears Hits Biden Over Energy Policy

Winsome Sears Hits Biden Over Energy Policy
Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, R-Va., during the inauguration address for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., on Jan. 15, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 March 2022 11:53 AM

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears on Tuesday criticized President Joe Biden's energy policy and called on the president to reopen the Keystone Pipeline.

"We don't live on this planet by ourselves, Mr. President. You have Russia, you have China and Korea. You have all of them. You must call on people who will understand that America is all ready for all comers. We need to find that out," Sears said on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

She went on to ask Biden, "Why won't you reopen the Keystone Pipeline? Why won't you stop, as a matter of fact, we are importing energy from Russia. You know, why are we doing that? We have the means to produce it here."

Sears, R-Va., continued, "We were free from depending on outside countries for our energy, and as soon as he came into office, his first day, he killed the Keystone Pipeline, killed all those jobs, and all the other jobs with it, so we can be energy independent. And it depends on this president. Instead, he's telling other countries like Saudi Arabia to release more oil, more barrels. Really? Why don't you take care of what you have command of Mr. President, here?"

Biden said during a press conference last Thursday that his "administration is using every tool at its disposal to protect American families and businesses from rising prices at the gas pump."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears on Tuesday criticized President Joe Biden's energy policy and called on the president to reopen the Keystone Pipeline.
winsome sears, virginia, joe biden, energy, keystone pipeline
232
2022-53-01
Tuesday, 01 March 2022 11:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved