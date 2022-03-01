Winsome Sears Hits Biden Over Energy Policy

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears on Tuesday criticized President Joe Biden's energy policy and called on the president to reopen the Keystone Pipeline.

"We don't live on this planet by ourselves, Mr. President. You have Russia, you have China and Korea. You have all of them. You must call on people who will understand that America is all ready for all comers. We need to find that out," Sears said on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

She went on to ask Biden, "Why won't you reopen the Keystone Pipeline? Why won't you stop, as a matter of fact, we are importing energy from Russia. You know, why are we doing that? We have the means to produce it here."

Sears, R-Va., continued, "We were free from depending on outside countries for our energy, and as soon as he came into office, his first day, he killed the Keystone Pipeline, killed all those jobs, and all the other jobs with it, so we can be energy independent. And it depends on this president. Instead, he's telling other countries like Saudi Arabia to release more oil, more barrels. Really? Why don't you take care of what you have command of Mr. President, here?"

Biden said during a press conference last Thursday that his "administration is using every tool at its disposal to protect American families and businesses from rising prices at the gas pump."