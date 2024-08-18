Ernesto, Hurricane Again, Sends Powerful Swells, Rip Currents to US East Coast

Ernesto restrengthened into a hurricane Sunday as it traveled well off the shore of eastern United States, threatening wind and rain along the U.S. and Canadian coasts after pummeling Puerto Rico and Bermuda.

The hurricane, whose center is forecast to pass near southeastern Newfoundland, Canada, late Monday into Tuesday, was creating dangerous conditions for residents and vacationers along the North American Atlantic seaboard, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

"Beachgoers should be aware that there is a significant risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents, and should stay out of the water if advised by lifeguards," the NHC said.

Ernesto brushed past Puerto Rico earlier in the week leaving more than 600,000 customers without power, then hit Bermuda directly on Saturday, causing more than 70% of customers to lose electricity.

Michael Weeks, Bermuda's minister of national security, reported Sunday that the island "made it through Hurricane Ernesto without any injuries or major incidents," according to The Royal Gazette newspaper.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, Ernesto was a Category 1 storm on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale as of the NHC's latest advisory at 5 pm Sunday, with some increase in speed expected overnight.

Swells from Ernesto are affecting parts of the Bahamas, Bermuda, the U.S. East Coast, and Atlantic Canada, the NHC said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, with the storm located some 520 miles south of Halifax in Canada.

Warmer-than-normal Atlantic waters threaten to supercharge this year's hurricane season, scientists have warned.

Scientists say climate change likely plays a role in the rapid intensification of storms because there is more energy in a warmer ocean for them to feed on.