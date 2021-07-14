×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: wimbeldon | probe | match fixing | betting patterns

2 Wimbledon Matches Probed for 'Possible Irregular Betting Patterns'

aerial view of wimbledon during mens final
(AELTC/JOE TOTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 07:39 AM

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said it is investigating two matches from this month's Wimbledon Grand Slam after bookmakers flagged "possible irregular betting patterns."

"Two alerts (were) provided to us during the Championships from the betting industry indicating possible irregular betting patterns," an ITIA spokesperson told Reuters.

"We are not able to comment on the detail of these while they are being looked into."

The ITIA said any alerts reported to the agency will be "recorded, assessed and followed up as an indicator that something inappropriate may have happened."

"It is important to note that an alert on its own is not evidence of match fixing. Where analysis of a match alert does suggest corrupt activity, the ITIA conducts a full and confidential investigation," it added.

The ITIA was established in January by the governing bodies of tennis (ATP, WTA, ITF and Grand Slam Board) as a fully independent body to safeguard the integrity of professional tennis worldwide.

It was previously known as the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), investigating corruption and match fixing.

The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) said the "integrity of the sport" is of most importance at Wimbledon.

"We continue to invest in additional measures to support the integrity operation onsite during The Championships...," the AELTC added. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said it is investigating two matches from this month's Wimbledon Grand Slam after bookmakers flagged "possible irregular betting patterns...
wimbeldon, probe, match fixing, betting patterns
214
2021-39-14
Wednesday, 14 July 2021 07:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved