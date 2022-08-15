CIA Director Employed Chinese Communist Party Members at Elite Think Tank: Report

When CIA Director William Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the prominent D.C. think tank employed at least 20 undisclosed Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members, a Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) investigation has discovered.

Expert profiles on Carnegie’s website, however, do not disclose the ties of these individuals to the CCP, with the DCNF only revealing the connection after going through hundreds of Chinese-language, Communist Party branch records and personnel profiles from more than a dozen groups linked to the CCP.

Burns’ term as head of Carnegie, from 2015 to November 2021, coincided with a higher state of concern from the FBI regarding the CCP carrying out “malign influence operations” against key American institutions, with FBI Director Christopher Wray warning in July 2020 that the CCP seeks to “influence our policymakers” and “manipulate our public opinion” by exploiting the “openness” of our society. Steve Yates, former deputy national security adviser to the vice president, told the DCNF that “it’s pretty much a fatal cul-de-sac that [Burns] finds himself in. Either he appears to have allowed government-linked experts from a hostile power to affiliate with an organization boasting many former and future U.S. appointees or he didn’t know or bother to check — a remarkable lapse in operational security for a highly-cleared former U.S. official and pretty disqualifying for a director of Central Intelligence.” Yates emphasized that “if you can’t track who was in your think tank, running a much larger intelligence agency is the wrong line of work.” Yates pointed out that it is standard Chinese policy that “if any Communist Party members have easy access to any sensitive information whatsoever, they’re certain to get a visit from Chinese intelligence. They will have no choice but to gather and disclose on a regular basis going forward.”

Although most Carnegie-employed CCP members were hired before Burns’ tenure began, the think tanks also brought on at least four CCP members during his presidency.

Even if Burns was unaware of this, ignorance is no excuse, Texas Republican Rep. Lance Gooden said.