Consequences of Will Smith's Oscars Attack Likely to Be Decided Wednesday

The consequences of Will Smith's onstage attack of Oscars presenter Chris Rock on Sunday will likely be decided at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' board meeting on Wednesday, actress Whoopi Goldberg said.

Goldberg, host of ''The View'' and a member of the academy's board of governors, said at a taping of the show Tuesday that she believes Smith will be able to keep his Oscar but that she expects he will be punished for his behavior.

''There are consequences,'' she said. ''There are big consequences because, nobody is OK with what happened.''

Goldberg's comments come one day after she defended Smith, reportedly saying that ''sometimes you behave badly,'' and that she believed he ''snapped.''

Possible disciplinary actions include forcing Smith to return his Oscar and expelling him from the academy, the most severe punishment.

According to the Daily Mail, the small group of people who have been expelled from the academy includes Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski and Harvey Weinstein.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a post-Oscars board meeting is always held to discuss the event and address any concerns, but it is generally not held almost immediately afterward.

The decision to hold the meeting so soon was made after the academy held an emergency call Monday night about the incident and released a statement condemning what occurred.

''The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show,'' the filmmaking body reportedly said. ''We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.''

Marshall Herskovitz, president emeritus of the Producers Guild of America, was among the first to condemn Smith, tweeting shortly after the assault that Smith had ''disgraced our entire community'' and accusing those who defended the actor of ''moral cowardice.''

''I call upon the Academy, of which I am a member, to take disciplinary action against Will Smith,'' Herskovitz said.

In one of the most shocking moments in the history of the awards show, Smith strode across the Dolby Theatre stage in Los Angeles on Sunday and slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about actress Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss.

Pinkett Smith, Smith's wife, has alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

The ''King Richard'' actor's meltdown continued when he returned to his seat, where he repeatedly screamed, ''Keep my wife's name out your f****** mouth.''

Later in the evening, Smith would go on to win the best actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams, in ''King Richard.''

Smith apologized publicly in an Instagram post on Monday, saying his behavior was ''unacceptable and inexcusable'' and left him ''embarrassed.''

''Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,'' Smith said. ''I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line, and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.''