Will Lewis Steps Down as WashPost CEO Amid Layoffs

The Washington Post said Saturday that publisher and CEO Will Lewis is stepping down and that chief financial officer Jeff D'Onofrio will serve as acting publisher and CEO, a leadership change that follows widespread layoffs at the newspaper earlier this week.

Lewis announced his decision in a message to staff that the newspaper's White House bureau chief, Matt Viser, had posted on X Saturday.

The change comes days after the Jeff Bezos-owned newspaper cut about a third of its workforce. Reuters reported the layoffs began on Wednesday and affected all departments, with hundreds of newsroom employees among those impacted.

D'Onofrio joined The Post in June 2025 as chief financial officer, the company said at the time, after working in senior roles across digital media and technology companies.

Lewis, a veteran media executive, took over as The Post's publisher and CEO in early 2024 after the paper announced his appointment in late 2023.

