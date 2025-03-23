Wildfires Force Evacuations in Carolinas

Wildfires have appearing in parts of North and South Carolina triggered emergency declarations and forced evacuations over the weekend, CBS News reported Sunday.

In North Carolina, the Department of Public Safety issued a mandatory evacuation order Saturday for parts of Polk County, located roughly 80 miles west of Charlotte.

On Friday, they warned that "Visibility in [the] area will be reduced and roads/evacuation routes can become blocked; if you do not leave now, you could be trapped, injured, or killed."

The North Carolina Forest Service's wildfire map showed three active fires in Polk County, two of which had encompassed over a thousand acres.

"It's not just the high winds, the low humidity, the steep terrain, but they're also dealing with storm debris that's blocking UTV trails, regular roads, and even preventing them from getting in on foot because we have so many trees down," Polk County spokeswoman Kellie Cannon told CBS News affiliate.

The region is still recovering from Hurricane Helene, which struck in September and caused widespread damage, impacting more than 5,000 miles of state-maintained roads and damaging an additional 7,000 private roads, bridges, and culverts.

In neighboring South Carolina's Pickens County, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday in response to the growing wildfire.

"As this wildfire continues to spread, the State of Emergency allows us to mobilize resources quickly and ensure our firefighters have the support they need to protect lives and property," McMaster said in a statement. The declaration followed a statewide outdoor burning ban issued by the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Local authorities issued voluntary evacuation calls for residents near South Carolina's Table Rock Mountain. Pickens County Sheriff Tommy Blankenship said in a Facebook video that the fire was started by a "negligent act" involving a group of teenage hikers.

Fire crews suspended operations Saturday night and planned to resume efforts Sunday morning, with help from ground teams, helicopters, and air tankers.

"It's very steep terrain. There is a lot of what we call downed timber, blown debris, that has fallen because of Hurricane Helene," South Carolina Forestry Commission spokesman Brad Bramlett noted.

Authorities in both states are urging residents to follow evacuation guidance and avoid fire-impacted areas, including South Carolina's Highway 11.