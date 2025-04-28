Interim US Atty: Wikimedia Allows Foreign Propaganda

Ed Martin, the interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, says the Wikimedia Foundation "is allowing foreign actors to manipulate information and spread propaganda to the American public" and that he's looking into whether the behavior is in violation of its nonprofit status.

"Wikipedia is permitting information manipulation on its platform, including the rewriting of key, historical events and biographical information of current and previous American leaders, as well as other matters implicating the national security and the interests of the United States," he said in a letter to the nonprofit.

"Masking propaganda that influences public opinion under the guise of providing informational material is antithetical to Wikimedia's 'educational' mission," Martin said, citing the Wikimedia Foundation's 2023 IRS Form 990, which stated that its mission is to allow "people around the world to collect and develop educational content" to be disseminated globally.

Furthermore, "Wikipedia's operations are directed by its board that is composed primarily of foreign nationals," which is "subverting the interests of American taxpayers," he added.