×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: who | ukraine | russia

WHO: 18 Health Facilities Attacked in Ukraine Leaving 10 Dead

WHO: 18 Health Facilities Attacked in Ukraine Leaving 10 Dead
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire after a chemical warehouse was hit by Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 09 March 2022 04:38 PM

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, claimed on Wednesday that there had been 18 "verified" attacks on health care facilities, workers, and ambulances during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The attacks have reportedly left 10 dead and 16 injured.

"These attacks deprive whole communities of health care," Ghebreyesus said while speaking at a live-streamed media briefing.

The director-general said "more than 2 million people" have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last month, "most of whom are women and children."

Among the health challenges, the WHO sees "hypothermia and frostbite, respiratory diseases, lack of treatment for cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and mental health issues" in refugees.

Ghebreyesus praised efforts from WHO personnel working to provide Ukrainian refugees in neighboring European countries with "mental health and psycho-social support." He also confirmed that the organization had delivered 81 metric tons of supplies to Ukraine.

"I thank all my WHO colleagues, and all our partners in Ukraine and its neighbors, and all over the world, to continue to work to protect and promote health even in the most difficult situations," he said.

The organization is also working to build a "pipeline of supplies for health facilities throughout Ukraine," he added.

Ghebreyesus also emphasized the need for the situation in Ukraine to end, calling on Russia specifically to resolve the war peacefully.

"The only real solution to this situation is peace," Ghebreyesus said. "WHO continues to call on the Russian Federation to commit to a peaceful resolution to this crisis — and to allow safe, unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance for those in need."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, claimed on Wednesday that there had been 18 "verified" attacks on health care facilities, workers, and ambulances during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
who, ukraine, russia
265
2022-38-09
Wednesday, 09 March 2022 04:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved