WHO: 18 Health Facilities Attacked in Ukraine Leaving 10 Dead

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, claimed on Wednesday that there had been 18 "verified" attacks on health care facilities, workers, and ambulances during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The attacks have reportedly left 10 dead and 16 injured.

"These attacks deprive whole communities of health care," Ghebreyesus said while speaking at a live-streamed media briefing.

The director-general said "more than 2 million people" have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last month, "most of whom are women and children."

Among the health challenges, the WHO sees "hypothermia and frostbite, respiratory diseases, lack of treatment for cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and mental health issues" in refugees.

Ghebreyesus praised efforts from WHO personnel working to provide Ukrainian refugees in neighboring European countries with "mental health and psycho-social support." He also confirmed that the organization had delivered 81 metric tons of supplies to Ukraine.

"I thank all my WHO colleagues, and all our partners in Ukraine and its neighbors, and all over the world, to continue to work to protect and promote health even in the most difficult situations," he said.

The organization is also working to build a "pipeline of supplies for health facilities throughout Ukraine," he added.

Ghebreyesus also emphasized the need for the situation in Ukraine to end, calling on Russia specifically to resolve the war peacefully.

"The only real solution to this situation is peace," Ghebreyesus said. "WHO continues to call on the Russian Federation to commit to a peaceful resolution to this crisis — and to allow safe, unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance for those in need."